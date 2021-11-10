They Might Be Giants Share 'Moonbeam Rays' Video

They Might Be Giants have premiered a music video for their new song "Moonbeam Rays". The track comes from their new book+music project called "Book", which is set to be released this Friday, November 12th.

"Book" includes a 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album, the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

In addition to the book of "Book," there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. All formats come with a download of the album. A limited edition run of 8-track tapes sold out instantly. Watch the video below:

