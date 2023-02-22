They Might Be Giants Will Play Flood Album In Full On UK Tour

(Cannonball) They Might Be Giants are returning to the UK with shows in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol and London this November, where they will be playing the "Flood" album in full.
On the heels of 70 sold-out shows in the US, They Might Be Giants are extending their "Evening with" show including their breakthrough album "Flood" into the United Kingdom.
The two sets span early favorites to songs from their new, Grammy-nominated album "BOOK." Joined by their barn-burning live band including the Tricerachops Horns, this once-in-a-lifetime show is guaranteed to delight.
No opener! They Might Be Giants' performance starts approximately one hour after doors open.
November 2023
Tues 14 Manchester O2 Ritz
Wed 15 Leeds Beckett Students Union
Thurs 16 Nottingham Rock City
Fri 17 Bristol O2 Academy
Sat 18 London Roundhouse
