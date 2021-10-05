.

They Might Be Giants Share 'Super Cool' Song

Michael Angulia | 10-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

'Book' cover art

They Might Be Giants have released their new single "Super Cool". The song comes from their forthcoming album and art book, both entitled "Book", which is set to be released on November 12th.

There will be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and cassette, in addition to the 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album.

According to the announcement, "the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson." Check out "Super Cool" below:

Related Stories


They Might Be Giants Share 'Super Cool' Song

News > They Might Be Giants

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

Reviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks