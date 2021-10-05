They Might Be Giants Share 'Super Cool' Song

They Might Be Giants have released their new single "Super Cool". The song comes from their forthcoming album and art book, both entitled "Book", which is set to be released on November 12th.
There will be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and cassette, in addition to the 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album.
According to the announcement, "the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson." Check out "Super Cool" below:
