They Might Be Giants Add Dates To UK Tour

Tour poster

(Cannonball) They Might Be Giants are extending and expanding their 2023 UK tour with new dates in Southampton, Cambridge, Glasgow, Newcastle, Belfast & Dublin, as well as an additional London show at Shepherds Bush Empire.

On the heels of a sold-out 70+ date US tour, it's no big surprise that ticket sales have been equally brisk with their London Roundhouse show & Leeds, Bristol and Manchester dates selling out immediately. In recent months, the band's show has grown with its draw - their long-standing five-piece live group has been joined by a phenomenal three-piece horn section.



Guaranteed to delight all from the newest converts to long-time stans, TMBG's high-velocity show is filled with melody, improvisation, and spontaneous crowd interaction. The song selection spans early favourites to songs from their new, Grammy-nominated album BOOK, and spotlights their breakthrough album Flood.

And best of all, there's no opener! They Might Be Giants' performance starts approximately one hour after doors open.



NEW DATES!

3/11 Southampton, UK @ Guildhall

4/11 Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

5/11 London, UK @ Shepherd's Bush Empire

7/11 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

8/11 Newcastle, UK @ Boilershop

10/11 Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/11 Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street



ON SALE / SOLD OUT!

14/11 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz SOLD OUT

15/11 Leeds, UK @ Beckett Student's Union SOLD OUT

16/11 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

17/11 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy SOLD OUT

18/11 London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

