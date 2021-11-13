Chris Daughtry has postponed the remaining date of his current U.S. tour to return home after the tragic death of his stepdaughter Hannah. The 25-year-old was founded dead in her Nashville home of Friday (November 12th) by local police.
Daughtry shared the following message via Facebook on Saturday, "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.
"I just recently in the last week lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family.
"Thank you for all the kind words and condolences, They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses.
"Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply." His team added, "We ask that people respect the family's privacy at this time and we will share updates as soon as we are able to. Daughtry shows through Nov 16th are rescheduled."
Chris' wife Deanna shared this tribute, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah.
"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."
Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album
Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video
Daughtry and Lajon Witherspoon Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Hunger Strike' Cover
Daughtry Rock 'Heavy Is The Crown' In New Video
Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival- Slipknot's Clown Has Surgery- more
Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more
Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston