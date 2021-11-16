Led Zeppelin Share 1975 'Stairway To Heaven' Live Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video footage of a performance "Stairway To Heaven" from their legendary 1975 series of concerts at London's Earls Court Arena.

The band played five shows over the course of nine nights in support of their sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", after the original three dates sold-out in a matter of hours and two more events were added due to overwhelming demand.

Each of the shows saw Led Zeppelin perform for over 3 hours, playing a mix of tracks from their catalog while featuring an acoustic mini-set for the first time in several years.

Some material from the UK shows was eventually released as part of the 2003 "Led Zeppelin" DVD package; check out the program for the Earls Court shows at ledzeppelin.com.

The 1975 footage of "Stairway To Heaven" is being shared as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations for "Led Zeppelin IV". Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

