Dream Theater Share Rescheduled Top Of The World Tour Dates

Dream Theater have announced the rescheduled dates for the first leg of their recently-postponed Top Of The World Tour of North America, which will now be taking place next spring.
They are launching the tour in support of their 15th studio album "A View From The Top Of The World," on February 2nd in Mesa, AZ at the Mesa Arts Center.
Arch Echo have signed on to support Dream Theater on all of the dates in the United States, and all of the Canadian dates will feature Falset opening. See the rescheduled dates below:
