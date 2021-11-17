.

Dream Theater Share Rescheduled Top Of The World Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 11-17-2021

Dream Theater have announced the rescheduled dates for the first leg of their recently-postponed Top Of The World Tour of North America, which will now be taking place next spring.

They are launching the tour in support of their 15th studio album "A View From The Top Of The World," on February 2nd in Mesa, AZ at the Mesa Arts Center.

Arch Echo have signed on to support Dream Theater on all of the dates in the United States, and all of the Canadian dates will feature Falset opening. See the rescheduled dates below:

Top Of The World Tour Dates


Feb 2nd - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
Feb 4th - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Feb 5th - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
Feb 6th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Feb 8th - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
Feb 10th - Salt Lake City, UT - Mavericks Center
Feb 12th - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
Feb 15th - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theater
Feb 16th - Cincinnati, OH - Icon
Feb 18th - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater
Feb 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life
Feb 20th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Feb 22nd - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Feb 23rd - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
Feb 25th - Boston, MA - Wang Theater at Boch Center
Feb 26th - Quebec, QC - Grand Theatre de Quebec
Feb 27th - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center
Mar 1st - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Mar 2nd - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
Mar 4th - New York, NY - Beacon Theater
Mar 5th - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
Mar 6th - Washington, DC - Warner Theater
Mar 8th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Mar 9th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie
Mar 11th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Mar 12th - Atlanta, GA - Roxy
Mar 13th - Nashville, TN - The Opry
Mar 15th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
Mar 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
Mar 18th - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Mar 19th - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Mar 21st - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

