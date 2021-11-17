Dream Theater Share Rescheduled Top Of The World Tour Dates

Dream Theater have announced the rescheduled dates for the first leg of their recently-postponed Top Of The World Tour of North America, which will now be taking place next spring.

They are launching the tour in support of their 15th studio album "A View From The Top Of The World," on February 2nd in Mesa, AZ at the Mesa Arts Center.

Arch Echo have signed on to support Dream Theater on all of the dates in the United States, and all of the Canadian dates will feature Falset opening. See the rescheduled dates below:

Top Of The World Tour Dates

Feb 2nd - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts CenterFeb 4th - El Cajon, CA - The MagnoliaFeb 5th - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft TheaterFeb 6th - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterFeb 8th - Seattle, WA - Showare CenterFeb 10th - Salt Lake City, UT - Mavericks CenterFeb 12th - Denver, CO - Paramount TheaterFeb 15th - St. Louis, MO - Stifel TheaterFeb 16th - Cincinnati, OH - IconFeb 18th - Minneapolis, MN - State TheaterFeb 19th - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High LifeFeb 20th - Chicago, IL - Chicago TheatreFeb 22nd - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreFeb 23rd - Akron, OH - Goodyear TheaterFeb 25th - Boston, MA - Wang Theater at Boch CenterFeb 26th - Quebec, QC - Grand Theatre de QuebecFeb 27th - Ottawa, ON - National Arts CenterMar 1st - Montreal, QC - Place BellMar 2nd - Toronto, ON - Meridian HallMar 4th - New York, NY - Beacon TheaterMar 5th - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale TheaterMar 6th - Washington, DC - Warner TheaterMar 8th - Philadelphia, PA - The MetMar 9th - Red Bank, NJ - Count BasieMar 11th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial AuditoriumMar 12th - Atlanta, GA - RoxyMar 13th - Nashville, TN - The OpryMar 15th - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal OrlandoMar 16th - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey TheaterMar 18th - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterMar 19th - Dallas, TX - Bomb FactoryMar 21st - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

