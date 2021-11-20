KISS Stream 'Destroyer' 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Reissue

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming the newly-released 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1976 album, "Destroyer." Produced by Bob Ezrin, the band's fourth studio set featured instant classics like "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God Of Thunder" and their highest-charting US hit, "Beth."

Coming on the heels of the chart success of 1975's legendary "Alive!" album, "Destroyer" served as the group's real commercial breakthrough when it become their first record to sell one million copies in its first year, and it remains their all-time best selling studio album.

The "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-rematsered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).

The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and following items:

** KISS Army newsletter Volume 1 - No 2 announcing Destroyer

** 2x 8"x10" Destroyer Press Photos

** Discography Sheet

** Ace, Gene, Paul & Peter Bio Sheet

** KISS Army Member Certificate

** KISS Army Membership Card

The 2021 reissue series is now available in a variety of packages, including Deluxe Edition 2CD package, and a 2LP set on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, as well as digital formats. Stream the album here.

