.

Mastodon To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Bruce Henne | 11-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) Mastodon have announced that they will perform on NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (Tuesday, November 23rd).

The appearance is to promote the band's new album, "Hushed And Grim"; which was recorded with producer David Bottrill in their hometown of Atlanta, GA.

The record features 15 songs - including the lead track, "Pushing The Tides" - while delivering sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

Following the album's recent debut at No. 20 on the US Billboard 200, Mastodon kicked off a fall co-headlining US tour with Opeth. Watch the "Pushing The Tides" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Mastodon To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Mastodon Score Top 20 Hit With 'Hushed And Grim'

Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album

Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'

Mastodon Deliver 'Teardrinker' Video

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021