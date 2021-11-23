Mastodon To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

(hennemusic) Mastodon have announced that they will perform on NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (Tuesday, November 23rd).

The appearance is to promote the band's new album, "Hushed And Grim"; which was recorded with producer David Bottrill in their hometown of Atlanta, GA.

The record features 15 songs - including the lead track, "Pushing The Tides" - while delivering sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

Following the album's recent debut at No. 20 on the US Billboard 200, Mastodon kicked off a fall co-headlining US tour with Opeth. Watch the "Pushing The Tides" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

