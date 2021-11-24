.

Mastodon's Late Night With Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online

Bruce Henne | 11-24-2021

(hennemusic) Mastodon rocked their "Hushed And Grim" track, "Teardrinker", on the November 23 episode of NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers and video from the appearance has been shared online.

The tune was the second single from the group's eighth studio album, which they recorded with in their hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill.

The set - which recently debuted at No. 20 on the US Billboard 200 - was created during a period following the loss of longtime manager, Nick John, who died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Mastodon are currently playing US dates in support of "Hushed And Grim" on a fall co-headlining series with Swedish rockers Opeth that will see them play three dates in Texas later this week. Watch the late night TV jam here.

