.

Rob Zombie Nominated For Best Metal Performance Grammy

Bruce Henne | 11-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie has been nominated in the Best Metal Performance category at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards for his song, "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)."

The lead single from the rocker's 2021 album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", will compete for the honors alongside tracks by Deftones ("Genesis"), Dream Theater ("The Alien"), Gojira ("Amazonia") and Mastodon ("Pushing The Tides").

"This was a surprise," shared Zombie on social media. "Well, this is the eighth time I've been nominated. Who knows?" Produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, Zombie's seventh studio album debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in March.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31. Watch the video for the trackhere.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Rob Zombie Nominated For Best Metal Performance Grammy

Rob Zombie Reveals 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man' Video

Slipknot and Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated

Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song

News > Rob Zombie

advertisement
Day In Rock

Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021