Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have released a video for "All We Have Is Now", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." The clip was directed by and stars American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch, who previously oversaw videos for "Boilermaker" and "Oblivion" from the band's third studio record.

"We couldn't speak any higher of Liam," says the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher. "He sends us the first cut of his creations and we don't change a thing, they're perfect. We have zero involvement other than giving him complete creative freedom!

"Thank you, Liam, for not only bringing our songs to life in such style, but making us feel understood when we watch them back. This was sent to us as somewhat of a surprise!"

"Thanks to the band for inspiration and creative freedom to do whatever I wanted," shared Lynch on social media. "Thanks to my wife for actually being in it with me."

"Typhoons" earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No. 1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the video here.

