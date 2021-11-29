Queen Has Most Streamed Classic Album In The UK

(hennemusic) Queen's 1981 "Greatest Hits" package has been named the most-streamed classic album in the UK according to a survey of data by the country's Official Charts Company.

The collection topped a list of 200 of the most-streamed albums released in the 70s, 80s and 90s; upon its original release, Queen's "Greatest Hits" debuted on the UK charts at No. 2 before spending four weeks atop the list.

The compilation is the best-selling album of all time in the UK and, in 2014 it became the first album ever to sell 6 million copies in the country, with one in three British households at that time owning a copy of the record.

"It's amazing that we accrued that kind of catalogue of bona fide hits," explained Brian May on a recent episode of the band's 50th anniversary series The Greatest. "Most people's 'Greatest Hits' are like 'yeah, we've got a couple but we're going to throw a few things in which are kind of, could've been hits.' But this is all gold-plated, chart material. So it's easy, you just put the biggest ones in and that was it."

Queen's "Greatest Hits" has logged 973 weeks on the UK Official Albums Chart to date.

Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic, "Rumours", came in at No. 2 on the most-streamed album list, with Oasis' 1995 album, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", at No. 3; ABBA's 1992 set, "Gold: Greatest Hits", landed at No. 4, while the Bob Marley & The Wailers 1984 collection, "Legend", rounding out the 5. Only two acts had multiple records in the Top 10, find out who here.

