Royal Blood Announce North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next spring in support of their latest studio album, "Typhoons".

The trek will feature support from cleaopatrick and is set to launch in Toronto, On on April 18th at History and will wrap up on May 24th in Boston, MA at the House Of Blues.

The band had this to say, "Delighted and thrilled to the core to announce our tour of North America! We cannot wait to be reunited with you all." See the dates below:

Apr 18 Toronto, ON History

Apr 19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Apr 20 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Apr 22 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

Apr 23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr 25 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

Apr 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Expo Centre

Apr 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr 30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

May 01 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 03 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 07 Anaheim CA House Of Blues

May 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory, North Park

May 09 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

May 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Walker Creek

May 13 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

May 14 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

May 16 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

May 19 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 20 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 23 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 24 Boston, MA House Of Blues



About Royal Blood:

Related Stories

Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video

Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video

News > Royal Blood