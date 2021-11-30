Royal Blood Announce North American Tour

Royal Blood have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next spring in support of their latest studio album, "Typhoons".
The trek will feature support from cleaopatrick and is set to launch in Toronto, On on April 18th at History and will wrap up on May 24th in Boston, MA at the House Of Blues.
The band had this to say, "Delighted and thrilled to the core to announce our tour of North America! We cannot wait to be reunited with you all." See the dates below:
Apr 18 Toronto, ON History
Apr 19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Apr 20 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Apr 22 Minneapolis, MN First Ave
Apr 23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr 25 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
Apr 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Expo Centre
Apr 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Apr 30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
May 01 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 03 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
May 07 Anaheim CA House Of Blues
May 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory, North Park
May 09 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
May 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
May 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Walker Creek
May 13 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
May 14 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
May 16 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
May 17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
May 19 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
May 20 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 23 New York, NY Terminal 5
May 24 Boston, MA House Of Blues
