LCD Soundsystem Returning With Brooklyn Steel Residency

LCD Soundsystem will be returning with their first live shows in more than three years with the launch of a string of residency shows at Brooklyn Steel.
They will be kicking off the series of 20 shows at the intimate Brooklyn, New York venue on November 23rd and wrapping the residency up on December 21st.
Tickets for all 20 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET via AXS.com and American ExpressCard Members have access to presale tickets for every date beginning Tuesday, October 5th at 10AM ET through Thursday, October 7 at 10PM ET.
November 23, 24, 29, 30
December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13*, 15*, 16*, 17, 19, 20, 21
