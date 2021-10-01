Mastodon Deliver 'Teardrinker' Video

(hennemusic) Mastodon have issued a video for "Teardrinker", the latest track from their forthcoming album, "Hushed And Grim." The tune follows "Pushing The Tides" as the second preview to the October 29 release, which was recorded in the band's hometown of Atlanta, GA with producer David Bottrill [Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel] and features 15 songs, surveying sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.
Mastodon worked on the follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" during a period following the loss of longtime manager, Nick John, who died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018; as a result, an atmosphere of very real loss, loneliness, and longing permeates through the album as they musically say goodbye to their old friend and confidant.
"Essentially, to be brief, [the tree] is an afterlife mythology that when you pass away, your spirit goes into the heart of a tree and then experiences all the pillars of your in successions of the seasons that the tree experiences," explains drummer Brann Dailor about the "Hushed And Grim" cover art. "That is the way you're able to say goodbye to the natural world and move on to the next dimension. You can see a green man in the center of the tree - the heart of the tree - and that is our good friend and manager Nick John, who passed away, unfortunately, a couple of years ago. [Nick] has a lot to do with the inspiration of the album, 'Hushed And Grim'."
Mastodon will launch the album on a fall co-headlining US tour with Opeth, with shows beginning in Asheville, NC on November 16. Watch the new video here.
