David Lee Roth Retiring From Music Following Las Vegas Shows

Keavin Wiggins | 10-01-2021

Original Las Vegas Residency Poster

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth said in a new interview that he is retiring from music and that his upcoming shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas will be his last performances.

The outspoken vocalist made the comments during a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal to discuss the upcoming residency shows. He told them, "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring.

"This is the first, and only, official announcement. ... You've got the news. Share it with the world." He then added, "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

Those residency shows will begin with a New Year's Eve performance followed by concerts on January 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th.

