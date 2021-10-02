Pink Floyd Share 2021 Edit Of 'On The Turning Away'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing a new 2021 edit of "On The Turning Away", a track from the forthcoming standalone editions of their 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason."

The series delivers a 2019 remix of their thirteenth studio album following its inclusion in the package, "The Later Years: 1987-2019." Updated from the original master tapes by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson, the project saw the return of some of Richard Wright's original keyboard takes, and the re-recording of new drum tracks by Nick Mason in an effort to update the record's sonic environment.

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" will be available on Vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes and, for the first time, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies, and in Dolby Audio and UHD in addition to 360 Reality Audio, all of which will continue with other Pink Floyd releases.

The album will be available as single CD, CD +DVD set, CD + Blu-Ray set, 2 x 180gm LP set, the latter cut at half-speed at 45rpm for enhanced sound quality.

"A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Audio and UHD versions will be available on October 19, while all physical formats will be available on October 29. Stream the 2021 edit of "On The Turning Away" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

