.

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Michael Angulia | 10-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Show logo

Metallica have shared the 7th installment of their special podcast celebrating the anniversary of The Black Album and the episode takes a closer llok at The Metallica Blacklist.

The special project was released as part of the anniversary reissue of The Black album and features a wealth of music stars doing renditions of the record's classic tracks.

The episode description reads, "Not just any covers album, it's living, breathing proof of the power of every song on The Black Album - as interpreted by 53 of the most diverse artists and bands imaginable from all over the world.

"Guests discussing their Metallica firsts, why they chose their song and how they made it their own include Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Juanes, Kamasi Washington, Andrew Watt, Mickey Guyton, Keith Morris of OFF!, and many more.

"Special guest Marc Reiter, a key member of Metallica's management team based at Metallica HQ, shares the charitable impetus and logistical aspects of this mammoth project." Stream the episode here.

Related Stories


Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more

AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021

Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19

Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'

Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album

All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video

Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video

As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire