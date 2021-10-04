Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan is once again teaming up with long time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin) and they will be releasing a new album next month.
The new record will be entitled "Imposter" and it set to hit stores on November 12th. According to the announcement, the album will feature Dave taking "listeners on a personal journey of 12 meticulously chosen reimagined songs from across genres and time periods, including selections from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, PJ Harvey, Charlie Chaplin, Cat Power and Mark Lanegan, amongst others."
Dave had this to say, "When I listen to other people's voices and songs-more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words-I feel at home.
"I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There's not one performer on the record who I haven't been moved by." He adds, "I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip-especially people who love music and have for years."
Gahan will be sharing the first song from the effort, a take on Cat Power's "Metal Heart", on October 8th. See the tracklisting below:
The Dark End of the Street
Strange Religion
Lilac Wine
I Held My Baby Last Night
A Man Needs a Maid
Metal Heart
Shut Me Down
Where My Love Lies Asleep
Smile
The Desperate Kingdom of Love
Not Dark Yet
Always On My Mind
Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Joins Humanist For 'Shock Collar'
Goldfrapp Release Video For Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Collaboration
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released
Bullet For My Valentine Premiere 'Rainbow Veins' Video
Metallica Share 'Ride The Lightning' Video From Louder Than Life
Sixx:A.M. Release 'The First 21' Video
Bob Seger In The Studio For Night Moves' 45th Anniversary
Wolves In The Throne Room Postpone European Tour
Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Announce New Album
Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years