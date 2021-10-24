Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Share 'The Dark End Of The Street'

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his long time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin) have released their new track "The Dark End Of The Street".
Their cover of the classic track is as the latest song that has been revealed from their forthcoming album "Imposter," which is set to be released on November 12th.
Their camp sent the following background about the song: "Chips Moman and Dan Penn wrote 'The Dark End Of The Street' in 1966, and soul singer James Carr initially recorded it as his signature single.
"Carr's version dented the Billboard Hot 100 and inspired eventual covers by Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, Elvis Costello, Frank Black, and more. Now, Gahan brings a bluesy grit to this take uplifted by his inimitable delivery." Check it out below:
