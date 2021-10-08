Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Release 'Metal Heart' Video

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and his long-time musical partner Soulsavers (Rich Machin), have released a music video for their new single "Metal Heart".
The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Imposter", which is set for released on November 12th. The song was written by Chan Marshall (Cat Power), and originally released in 1998.
Dave had this to say about the song,, "It's probably my favourite at the moment. It was really such a great performance to record because it had this arc, starting as just this little thing which by the end grows into a monster, and to me that same arc also reflects the sentiment of the song." Watch the video below:
