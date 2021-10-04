.

Whitesnake Share 'Restless Heart' HD Video

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2021

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have issued a 2021 HD video version of the title track to the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissues of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart."

Due October 29, the reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from Coverdale, while the set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

A 2CD Deluxe Edition delivers the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered; a 2LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl features the newly remixed album; and, a single-disc version offers the newly-remixed album; in addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.

Although "Restless Heart" was never originally released in the US, the project did reach the Top 10 in Sweden, Finland and Japan, and was a Top 40 set in singer David Coverdale's native UK.

Whitesnake will launch the 2022 European leg of their farewell world tour in Dublin, Ireland on May 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

