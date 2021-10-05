.

Modest Mouse Share Two New Live Videos

Michael Angulia | 10-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Promo photo

Modest Mouse have released live performance videos for their songs "We Are Between" and "Back To The Middle" off their first album in six years, "The Golden Casket," via Vevo.

We were sent the following, "The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the band's unpredictable evolution. Tracks hover in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, exploring themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.

"'We Are Between' and 'Back to the Middle' behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head." Watch "We Are Between" here and "Back To The Middle" below:

Related Stories


Modest Mouse Share Two New Live Videos

Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album

Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

News > Modest Mouse

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more

Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more

Reviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List

The Jenny Thing - American Canyon

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago

Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still

Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release

OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event

Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life

Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video

The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks