Modest Mouse Share Two New Live Videos

Modest Mouse have released live performance videos for their songs "We Are Between" and "Back To The Middle" off their first album in six years, "The Golden Casket," via Vevo.
We were sent the following, "The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the band's unpredictable evolution. Tracks hover in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, exploring themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.
"'We Are Between' and 'Back to the Middle' behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head." Watch "We Are Between" here and "Back To The Middle" below:
