Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse have released a brand new track called "The Sun Hasn't Left". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which will arrive on June 25th.

The band will be celebrating the new album release week by performing their AAA chart topping single "We Are Between on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 22nd.

Fans can catch the band on the road this summer when they launch a U.S. tour that will include an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival. They have added a number of stops to the tour, see the latest dates and stream the new song below:





Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's - SOLD OUT09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED

* - with Future Islands

"The Sun Hasn't Left" Stream

