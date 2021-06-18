.

Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-18-2021

Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse have released a brand new track called "The Sun Hasn't Left". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which will arrive on June 25th.

The band will be celebrating the new album release week by performing their AAA chart topping single "We Are Between on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 22nd.

Fans can catch the band on the road this summer when they launch a U.S. tour that will include an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival. They have added a number of stops to the tour, see the latest dates and stream the new song below:

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates


07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT
08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT
09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's - SOLD OUT
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED

* - with Future Islands

"The Sun Hasn't Left" Stream


