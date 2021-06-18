Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse have released a brand new track called "The Sun Hasn't Left". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which will arrive on June 25th.
The band will be celebrating the new album release week by performing their AAA chart topping single "We Are Between on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 22nd.
Fans can catch the band on the road this summer when they launch a U.S. tour that will include an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival. They have added a number of stops to the tour, see the latest dates and stream the new song below:
* - with Future Islands
Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album
Modest Mouse Streaming First New Song In Four Years
Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson
Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Knives' Video And Announce Album
Fear Factory Share 'Recode' Video As Long Awaited Album Is Released
Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'
Royal Blood Share Oblivion Performance Video
Queen Revisit 1975 Tour For The Greatest
Modest Mouse Stream New Song and Expand U.S. Tour
Singled Out: The Jenny Thing's Monster Of Mercy