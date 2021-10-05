Silverbacks Premiere 'Archive Material' Video

Dublin rockers Silverbacks have released a video for their new single "Archive Material". The song is the title track to the group's forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on January 21st.
Daniel O'Kelly had this to say about the track, "The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera's 'Bonne Annee'. When we fleshed it out as a full band and Gary gave the track his usual kick up the arse, the song went full Les Baxter exotica mode.
"When writing the lyrics, I imagined a bunch of government officials in the deep underground of their building digging into archives. As the night continues, they get unusually aroused by the access they have to top secret information that the common folk never see." Stream the song below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Lost David Bowie Album 'Toy' To Be Released- Bullet For My Valentine 'Rainbow Veins' Video- Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' Video- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Fuel Announce First Shows Following New Album Release
OneRepublic Announce Special Livestream Event
Metallica Share 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Louder Than Life
Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon Share Mini Set Ahead Of First Tour in 16 Years
Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video
Jonas Lindberg Shares 'Ocean's Of Time' Video
The Dead South To Deliver Easy Listening for Jerks