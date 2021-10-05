Travis Announce The Invisible Band Deluxe Reissue and Tour

(Shore Fire Media) Scottish rockers Travis have shared their big plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album, "The Invisible Band", including a deluxe reissue and an anniversary tour.

We were sent the following details: The deluxe edition features the original album remastered by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes- to be released December 3rd on Craft Recordings. The band have today premiered "Swing," a previously unheard early working version of their UK top 3 single "Sing" (stream below).

A special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London's Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the Travis official store pre-order here.

The Invisible Band will also be reissued on standard black vinyl, available for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition.

The band have today also announced The Invisible Band in Concert tour across North America and the United Kingdom in April/May 2022. This marks the first time the seminal album will be played in full, plus material from 2020's 10 Songs and more from the group's extensive catalogue of hits. Tickets for the UK dates are available now; existing tickets to UK dates remain valid. The US tour general on-sale is this Friday, 8th October.

Frontman Fran Healy says, "The Invisible Band is 20!! I hadn't listened to the whole album for a while. It's a lovely piece of work from the big singles like 'Sing' and 'Flowers in the Window' to 'Afterglow' and 'Last Train'. It sounds great at 20! We're also taking it on the road. We're really looking forward to playing live again."

Andy Dunlop (guitar) recalls, "Making the first post-success album is never going to be easy. Suddenly pressures and expectations sit on the shoulders of an already creatively challenging process. But things shouldn't be easy, and all the best things very rarely are."

US TOUR DATES 2022

04/05 Dallas, TX - Majestic

04/06 Austin, TX - ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

04/08 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

04/10 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

04/12 Seattle, WA - Neptune

04/15 Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

04/16 Chicago, IL - Park West

04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

04/20 Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theatre

04/21 New York City, NY - Terminal 5

04/22 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick

04/23 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

04/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

04/26 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre



The Invisible Band 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition box set tracklist

LP1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage

Side B

1. Safe

2. Follow The Light

3. Last Train

4. Afterglow

5. Indefinitely

6. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song

LP2: B-Sides (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1. Ring Out The Bell

2. Killer Queen

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)

Side B

1. You're A Big Girl Now

2. Ancient Train

3. Here Comes The Sun (Live @ Top of the Pops Awards)

4. A Little Bit Of Soul

5. Central Station

6. No Cigar

CD1: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. Sing

2. Dear Diary

3. Side

4. Pipe Dreams

5. Flowers In the Window

6. The Cage

7. Safe

8. Follow The Light

9. Last Train

10. Afterglow

11. Indefinitely

12. The Humpty Dumpty Love Song

CD2: B-Sides & Bonus Tracks

1. Ring Out The Bell

2. Killer Queen

3. You Don't Know What I'm Like

4. Beautiful

5. Driftwood (Live at Barrowlands)

6. All The Young Dudes (Live at Barrowlands)

7. You're A Big Girl Now

8. Ancient Train

9. Here Comes The Sun (Live)

10. A Little Bit Of Soul

11. Central Station

12. No Cigar

13. Swing *

14. Flowers In The Window (Acoustic) *

15. Dear Diary (Demo) *

16. Last Train (Demo) *

17. Sing (Live on BBC) *

18. Flowers In The Window (Live on BBC) *

[*previously unreleased]

