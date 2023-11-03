Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' Initial Lineup Announced

(117) The first portion of the lineup for 'A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis' has been announced! Clay Walker, Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, Neal McCoy, War Hippies, Braxton Keith, Jacob Tolliver, Whey Jennings, Casey Chesnutt, Garrett Miles and the Original Randy Travis Band will pay tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame legend Randy Travis.

The tribute show is coming to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Texas Trust CU Theatre box office as well as AXS.com and randytravis.com. Additional special guests will be announced soon.

Texas is a state that has been close to Randy Travis' heart since he was a boy, learning about the Cowboy lifestyle from his father in rural North Carolina. Getting started in country music, he always had a special connection with Texas fans and primarily resided in nearby New Mexico in the '90s. In the 2010s, Randy and his wife, Mary, moved to a ranch in the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area where they now call home and have had a deep rooted relationship with the Lone Star State, its culture and its music ever since. Texas has had an integral role in the Country Music Hall of Fame member's recovery since his 2013 stroke, providing a safe and supportive haven within the thriving Texas music scene.

The night will be filled with many of Randy's twenty-three global # 1 hits being performed live by some of his musical 'Heroes and Friends' specifically from or greatly associated with Texas and its' incredible music scene. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness and supporting music education in schools. The evening is presented by Outback Presents and AEG Presents in association with Ontourage Management.

