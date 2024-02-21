War Hippies Recruit Randy Travis For Video Of 'Promises' Cover

(117) War Hippies release an official music video to accompany their stirring rendition of Randy Travis' timeless classic, "Promises". The duo's rendition of this iconic song, originally released 37 years ago, offers a fresh perspective while paying homage to the original masterpiece.
War Hippies, known for their soulful harmonies and authentic storytelling, have taken on the challenge of reinventing "Promises" with a deep sense of reverence for its origins. Their rendition brings a contemporary twist to the classic tune while preserving its lyrics and heartfelt melody.
The music video, which features dear friends of the duo Randy Travis alongside his wife Mary, brings a deeply personal touch to the video. As a champion of new artists, Travis has embraced the duo since their formation, and their collaboration with the Travis family elevates the song to new heights. Infusing it with an added layer of authenticity and emotional resonance, War Hippies breathe new life into the melody. Their heartfelt interpretation invites listeners to reflect on the complexities of love and the consequences of broken promises.
War Hippies' cover was originally released in October 2022 as part of the duo's debut album, War Hippies. The album garnered significant attention, entering the iTunes Country Chart at No. 8 and securing the 30th spot across all genres within its initial week of release. To date it has accumulated over 5.5 million streams.
War Hippies are back out on the road this year with stops all over. Dates will feature headline shows, festivals and more dates with Travis Tritt. For more info and to buy tickets please visit warhippies.com.
War Hippies Tour Dates:
Feb. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverfront Live!
Feb. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. - Brooklyn Bowl
March 1 - Weston, Fla. - Heroes on the Ranch
March 2 - Tavares, Fla. - Planes, Tunes & BBQ 2024
April 13 - Murphy, N.C. - Murphy Music & Brews
May 10 - Conroe, Texas - Big As Texas Fest
May 18 - Hurricane Mills, Tenn. - Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival 2024
May 25 - French Lick, Ind. - French Lick Resort with Tyler Reese Tritt
June 8 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan Civic Center Arena with Travis Tritt
June 16 - Bloomington, Ill. - Tailgate N' Tallboys
July 12 - 13 - New Salem, N.D. - ND Country Fest 2024
Aug. 17 - Lewisburg, W.V. - State Fair of West Virginia with Travis Tritt
Aug. 23 - Wabash, Ind. - Eagles Theatre
Aug. 24 - Huntingburg, Ind. - Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest 2024
Aug. 31 - Colville, Wa. - FarmJam 2024
