Billy Idol To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Bruce Henne | 10-06-2021

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced that he is scheduled to perform on the Thursday, October 7th episode of the late night network television series Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

The appearance is to promote the recent release of his EP, "The Roadside", and dates for a Las Vegas residency later this month. The rocker's first new release in nearly seven years was launched with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", which recounts his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

Currently playing a series of US shows, Idol will open a residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16. Watch the "Bitter Taste" video here.

