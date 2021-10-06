Billy Idol To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced that he is scheduled to perform on the Thursday, October 7th episode of the late night network television series Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

The appearance is to promote the recent release of his EP, "The Roadside", and dates for a Las Vegas residency later this month. The rocker's first new release in nearly seven years was launched with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", which recounts his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident.

Currently playing a series of US shows, Idol will open a residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16. Watch the "Bitter Taste" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Billy Idol To Rock Europe and The UK in 2022

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

Billy Idol Unplugs For Radio Appearance

Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

News > Billy Idol