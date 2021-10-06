John 5 Reacts To David Lee Roth Retirement

John 5 reacted to the news that his former collaborator, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, has announced his plans to retire from music following his upcoming Las Vegas residency shows.

The guitarist played with Roth in the DLR Band and the famed vocalist has recently been sharing some of the unreleased tracks that they had recorded together.

Roth told the Las Vegas Review Journal earlier this month, "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," and added his upcoming Vegas concerts, "are my last five shows."

John 5 appeared on The Jeremy White Podcast and was asked about Roth's announcement. He said, "These are our superheroes, and they are human, and a lot of 'em are starting to retire. And I think that's okay. They've given us so much great music and so many amazing memories. And if they wanna retire, they know.

"And I think it's good for certain artists to say, 'Oh, I'm gonna hang it up,' and things like that. And instead of us being upset and mad about it, I just feel, like, 'Thank you for the music, the memories.'"

He also shared that there is a particular unreleased song that he worked on with Roth that he hopes will see the light of day. "He's been releasing songs that me and David had done every couple of months. And then there's a song I really hope he releases. It's called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us', and it is absolutely my favorite David Lee Roth. And not just because we worked on it together, but it is so good and so sincere." Check out the full interview below:

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music Following Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospital Update

News > David Lee Roth