Monuments Recruit Mick Gordon For 'Lavos'

Monuments have released a music video for their brand new single "Lavos" featuring Mick Gordon. The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album that they plan to release in the first half of next year.

The band had this to say, "Planet Earth, We're happy to grace you with the first single from M4, 'Lavos' feat. Mick Gordon. The artwork depicts a mass of metaphors.

"The Stonehenge Chronograph - acts as a time portal between the world of man and the unseen other side. Within the portal is an angry raging pangolin; a cage traded animal, barely kept alive. Within its grasp - the power of time.

"The pangolin is a true representation of how the beauty of nature has been abused by our species. That time is running out. One day - nature will fight back. Death towers overhead. All that was holy has now been made wretched." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele

Monuments Share Visualizer For New Song 'Deadnest'

Monuments Part Ways With Singer Chris Barretto

Monuments Release 'Mirror Image' Lyric Video

Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'

News > Monuments