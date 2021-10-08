Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Billy Idol performed his current single, "Bitter Taste", on the October 7 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late night appearance was to promote the EP, and dates for his Las Vegas residency that opens at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16

The tune from the rocker's new EP, "The Roadside", sees Idol reminiscing about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident, which saw him hit by another car in Hollywood and suffer a fractured left forearm, while a steel rod was placed in his right leg during seven hours of surgery to fix a break between the knee and ankle.

"I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident," explained Idol recently. "Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn't necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Billy Idol To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Billy Idol To Rock Europe and The UK in 2022

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

Billy Idol Unplugs For Radio Appearance

Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

News > Billy Idol