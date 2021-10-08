Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week

Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, Ca will be holding a private ceremony next week to unveil a plaque honoring the late guitarist a little over a year since his death.
The plaque will be presented this coming Monday (October 11th) near the Pasadena Convention Center, during an event with the Mayor Victor Gordo and city council members, according to Pasadena Star News.
The event will not be open to the public due to the Covid restrictions and Eddie's family members will not be in attendance, due to scheduled conflicts, officials said, according to the report.
"Given the band's connection to Pasadena," city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said Thursday, "we agreed it was appropriate to place a plaque outside the Civic Auditorium."
Wolfgang Tributes Eddie Van Halen On First Anniversary Of His Death
Nancy Wilson Shares Extended Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Eddie Van Halen Fans Petition Radio To Play Deep Cut On Anniversary Of His Death
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Go 'High and Lonesome' With New Song- Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Could Have Died- Wolfgang Marks Eddie Van Halen Death Anniversary- Alex Lifeson Done Touring- Deep Purple- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement- Axl Rose Shares Post Guns N' Roses Tour Message- Motorhead- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week
Circa Survive Return With New Video 'Imposter Syndrome'
Volumes Share New Song 'Bend' And Announce Album
Dave Gahan And Soulsavers Release 'Metal Heart' Video
SpiritWorld Premiere 'The Bringer Of Light' Video
I Am To Join Nile's Age Of Vile Divinities Tour
CMT Artists of the Year Special Lineup Announced
Singled Out: Station's I Can't Find My Way