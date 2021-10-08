Eddie Van Halen Hometown Tribute Plaque To Be Unveiled Next Week

Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena, Ca will be holding a private ceremony next week to unveil a plaque honoring the late guitarist a little over a year since his death.

The plaque will be presented this coming Monday (October 11th) near the Pasadena Convention Center, during an event with the Mayor Victor Gordo and city council members, according to Pasadena Star News.

The event will not be open to the public due to the Covid restrictions and Eddie's family members will not be in attendance, due to scheduled conflicts, officials said, according to the report.

"Given the band's connection to Pasadena," city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said Thursday, "we agreed it was appropriate to place a plaque outside the Civic Auditorium."

