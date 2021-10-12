Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Joe Bonamassa has announced that music legend Steve Winwood has joined the lineup for the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II.

It will also feature Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, Jackie Venson, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more.

The music festival at sea will be setting sail from August 23-28, 2022, from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Tickets and more details can be found here.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Launching First UK Tour In 3 Years

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Notches' Video

Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June

Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

News > Joe Bonamassa