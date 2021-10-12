Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Joe Bonamassa has announced that music legend Steve Winwood has joined the lineup for the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II.
It will also feature Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, Jackie Venson, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more.
The music festival at sea will be setting sail from August 23-28, 2022, from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Tickets and more details can be found here.
Joe Bonamassa Launching First UK Tour In 3 Years
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Notches' Video
Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour
Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June
Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend
Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more
Neal Schon Performs National Anthem At Raiders Game- Rush Tribute Performed By Marching Band- Santana And Rob Thomas Reunite- more
Bruce Springsteen Shares 1979 Performance Of 'Sherry Darling'- Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test- Nirvana- more
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque To Be Unveiled- Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery- more
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena
Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'
Bryan Adams 'So Happy It Hurts' With New Video
Gov't Mule Announce Return Of Annual New Year's Shows
Haken And Symphony X Announce North American Coheadline Tour
Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance
Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise
Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour