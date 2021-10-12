.

Joe Bonamassa Recruits Steve Winwood For Keeping The Blues Alive Cruise

Michael Angulia | 10-12-2021

Event poster

Joe Bonamassa has announced that music legend Steve Winwood has joined the lineup for the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II.

It will also feature Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, Jackie Venson, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more.

The music festival at sea will be setting sail from August 23-28, 2022, from Athens, Greece to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Tickets and more details can be found here.

