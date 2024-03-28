Joe Bonamassa Plays Jimi Hendrix's A Vintage 'Band of Gypsys' Rig At Nerdville

Reverb has shared a new video where Joe Bonamassa plays Jimi Hendrix's a vintage "Band of Gypsys" rig at Nerdville. They sent over these details: Coming to you live from Nerdville, where blues legend Joe Bonamassa put on one hell of an experiment.

In this corner, we have a Jimi Hendrix-inspired rig. Complete with a 1969 Fender Strat in Olympic White, a Vox Wah, a Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe and more, this rig has an estimated cost of over $60,000. And in the other corner, we have less than $1,500 worth of gear; a Squier Strat, a Dunlop JH-1D Wah, a Peavey Classic 30, and more. Who won? Well, based on Joe's own estimate, the Squier rig got 80-85% of the way there!

While there's certainly something to be said for vintage and one-of-a-kind gear, it goes to show that budget players can still make plenty of noise.

To watch the 'fight' yourself, check out Bonamassa's "Band of Gypsys" below:

