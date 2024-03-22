Joe Bonamassa Shares 'The Last Matador Of Bayonne' Live From The Hollywood Bowl

(Noble) In a continued celebration of his historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest single "The Last Matador Of Bayonne" from the acclaimed live album and film Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, out May 17th via J&R Adventures.

This emotionally charged song offers listeners a vivid narrative, blending Bonamassa's signature guitar prowess with the grandeur of a full orchestra, encapsulating the essence of bravery and the contemplative spirit of a matador facing his fate. "The Last Matador Of Bayonne" was arranged by legendary composer David Campbell and also features a captivating trumpet solo by Rashawn Ross, longtime Dave Matthews Band member.

The song was hand-picked from Joe's 2011 Studio Album "Dust Bowl" to be on this orchestra set. "There's a Bayonne in France, which is where this song got its title," Bonamassa shares. "I was doing amphitheater dates in Europe back in 2010 with ZZ Top, and in a lot of these cities, when they say 'Amphitheater,' they're not kidding. They're talking about Roman-style bullrings. Over the years, I think they phased out the killing of the bulls. The matadors are there more for show these days. But during one of these gigs, I was standing in one of the areas where the matadors were kept, and I saw this little door. So, I opened it and I saw this little prayer booth, where I guess a matador would sit and pray before going out to face a bull. I started to think, Who was the last guy to do this? It was a great concept for a song - again, to think that you may die doing what you do for a living."

Following the album's lead single, the riveting live rendition of Bobby "Blue" Bland's classic "Twenty-Four Hour Blues," "The Last Matador Of Bayonne" continues to showcase Bonamassa's ability to convey deep, resonant stories through his music. This release further emphasizes the dynamic range and emotional depth present throughout Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, offering fans a new layer of storytelling woven with blues and rock.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa's virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favourite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest - David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. "Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life," reminisces Bonamassa.

Available in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl, and digital formats, the release captures the essence of Bonamassa's career, highlighting his exceptional talent and the impactful fusion of blues, rock, and orchestral music.

