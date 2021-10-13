David Lee Roth Declares His 'Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made headlines recently when he declared that he is retiring from music and that his Las Vegas Residency concerts would be his last shows.

However, the outspoken vocalist has now shared an event poster via his Twitter account for the upcoming Vegas shows that declares "The Last Tour Unless It Isn't".

Roth recently told the Las Vegas Review Journal, " "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. ... You've got the news. Share it with the world."

He then added, "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows." Those shows at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas will kick off on New Year's Eve, followed by shows on January 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th.

Related Stories

John 5 Reacts To David Lee Roth Retirement

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement

David Lee Roth Retiring From Music Following Las Vegas Shows

David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show

David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer

Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering

News > David Lee Roth