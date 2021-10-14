Blood Red Throne Deliver 'Transparent Existence' Video

Blood Red Throne have released a music video for their new track "Transparent Existence" to celebrate the release of their new studio album, "Imperial Congregation".

Guitarist Daniel Olaisen had this to say about the new record, "This time around we've made something new and fresh in our sound. We felt it from the very first song that was written; this will take us to a whole different level in terms of arrangements, riffs, vocals... everything. We are super-excited to share this with our fans, and in cooperation with the greatest label ever."

"We live outside this system," adds Olaisen. "We don't join in on the sheep mentality. Create your own possibilities, be responsible for your own misery or success!" Watch the video below:

