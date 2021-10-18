Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is sharing a lyric video for "Rita Hayworth", a song that comes from his recently-issued EP, "The Roadside."
The tune about the famed actress is the opening track on the project, which marks the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years. "The Roadside" was launched with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", which Idol performed recently on ABC-TV's late night program Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Idol opens his a Las Vegas residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16. Watch the video here.
