.

Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 10-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

EP cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is sharing a lyric video for "Rita Hayworth", a song that comes from his recently-issued EP, "The Roadside."

The tune about the famed actress is the opening track on the project, which marks the rocker's first new release in nearly seven years. "The Roadside" was launched with the lead single, "Bitter Taste", which Idol performed recently on ABC-TV's late night program Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Idol opens his a Las Vegas residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on October 16. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video

Billy Idol Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live

Billy Idol To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Billy Idol To Rock Europe and The UK in 2022

Billy Idol Streaming New EP 'The Roadside'

Billy Idol Unplugs For Radio Appearance

Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus Rock White Wedding For Super Bowl Tailgate

Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

News > Billy Idol

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Unreleased David Bowie Song 'Karma Man' Streaming Online

Led Zeppelin Share Epic 1970 Performance Of 'How Many More Times'

Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs

Yes Deliver 'Future Memories' With New Video

Urge Overkill Stream New Single 'Freedom'

Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest

J. Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

Billy Idol Shares 'Rita Hayworth' Lyric Video