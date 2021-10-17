.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle

Bruce Henne | 10-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that he battled prostate cancer last year during the global pandemic. "I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that's in remission now, thank God," Halford tells Consequence Heavy while promoting the newly-released career-spanning box set, "50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music." "That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most."

The legendary rocker shares more details about the health issues he faced in the past year in a newly-added chapter to the just-released updated paperback edition of his 2020 memoir, "Confess."

The Judas Priest vocalist had been experiencing symptoms dating back to 2017. "How did I feel?" he writes. "I felt a combination of shock, horror, and oddly, relief - at least now I know!...'Am I going to die?' It was all I could think of. I know blokes who've died of prostate cancer. 'No, you're not going to die, Rob,' said Dr. Ali."

Halford underwent prostatectomy surgery in July 2020 to remove the cancer, and faced radiation therapy this past spring after more cancer was discovered on his prostate bed; he is now in remission after receiving an all-clear in June, and had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

"It's been a draining year, I can't deny it, but I'm delighted to have come through it," Halford writes. "I feel like I've had the most thorough MOT (moment of truth) that a Metal God can have." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Discharged From Hospital Following Heart Surgery

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Could Have Died From Heart Emergency

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery

Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized

Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

Judas Priest Releasing Career Spanning Box Set

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel

News > Judas Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Ozzy Osbourne- Steve Perry- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Reviews

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

Steve Perry Shares 'Winter Wonderland' Visualizer

Taking Back Sunday Cover Weezer Classic

Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

Singled Out: Vapors Of Morphine's Irene