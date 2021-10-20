.

Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection

Bruce Henne | 10-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Promo for original release

(hennemusic) Queen will re-release their 2015 vinyl box set, "The Studio Collection", on November 12. Due to overwhelming fan demand, the package - which completely sold out in its original run - has been re-manufactured in limited quantities for the 2021 reissue.

The 18LP half-speed 180 gram colored vinyl box set features all 15 of the band's studio records - from their self-titled 1973 debut to 1995's "Made In Heaven" - remastered by Bob Ludwig from their original master tapes.

Three of the albums - 1974's "Queen II", 1991's "Innuendo" and 1995's "Made In Heaven" - are presented as 2LP sets. "Queen: The Studio Collection" includes a lavishly illustrated 12 x 12 inch 108-page hardback book which features introductions to each album, quotes from Queen themselves, hand-written lyrics, rare photographs, memorabilia, and information on singles and videos - all made possible with unlimited access to Queen's own archive plus the personal archives of Brian May, Roger Taylor, and some generous fans.

Watch the video trailer for the set's original 2015 release here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection

Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band

Queen Look Back At 'One Vision' On The Greatest

Queen Revisit Live Aid Performance On The Greatest

Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest

Queen Transform 'Love Of My Life' Into Instant Live Classic On The Greatest

Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo

Queen Spotlight Freddie Mercury Performances On The Greatest

Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' For The Greatest

Queen Make Music Video History On 50th Anniversary Series The Greatest

News > Queen

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more

Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Reviews

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online

Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour

Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced

Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album

Eric Church Takes Fans Back With 'Heart On Fire' Video

Queen Re-Releasing Vinyl Box Set The Studio Collection

Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band