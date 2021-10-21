.

Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'

Bruce Henne | 10-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Mastodon are sharing an audio stream of their new single, "Sickle And Peace", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Hushed And Grim."

Due October 29, Mastodon recorded the project with producer David Bottrill in their hometown of Atlanta, GA during a period following the loss of longtime manager, Nick John, who died while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018.

The record features 15 songs - including the lead track, "Pushing The Tides" - while delivering sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

Mastodon will launch "Hushed And Grim" on a fall co-headlining US tour with Opeth, with shows beginning in Asheville, NC on November 16. Stream the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'

Mastodon Deliver 'Teardrinker' Video

Mastodon and Opeth Teaming Up For Fall Tour

Mastodon Share 'Pushing The Tides' Video

Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended

Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium

Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'

Slaves On Dope And Mastodon Stars Lead New Kings Of Quarantine Jam

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more

Eddie Van Halen Hometown Plaque Dedication Video Goes Online- Sammy Hagar Announces A Toast To Texas Tour- Allman Family Revival - more

Slash Previews New Song 'The River is Rising'- Jack White Returns- Metallica: The Black Album In Black and White Arrives- Garth Brooks- more

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reveals Cancer Battle- Led Zeppelin- David Bowie- Ozzy- more

Reviews

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago

The Poppermost - Hits to Spare

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus

Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 'Can't Let Go' With New Lyric Video

Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite

Dave Grohl Used Music As Inspiration While Writing Memoir

Black Sabbath DC Shoes Collection and Limited Edition Tribute Album Coming

Mastodon Stream New Song 'Sickle And Peace'

Rise Against Share First Track From Nowhere Sessions EP