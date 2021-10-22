.

Train Release New Christmas Song And Pat Starring In Movie

Keavin Wiggins | 10-22-2021

Single art

Train have released a new Christmas song called "Mittens" to celebrate the news that frontman Pat Monahan is starring in a new Hallmark Channel original movie named after the band's 2015 Holiday album "Christmas In Tahoe".

Pat had this to say, "Ever since having made our Christmas album, Christmas in Tahoe, it's been a dream of mine to bring it to life on the screen. Hallmark has now made that dream a reality.

"I loved being able to not only act but also perform 'Shake Up Christmas' and our new original song, 'Mittens' in the movie. I know that everyone is going to feel the love and warmth of the holiday season when they see this heartfelt film."

The film will premiere as part of the network's annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. Check out "Mittens" below:

