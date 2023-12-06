Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert

(KGP) Sister Hazel, is thrilled to announce their sixth annual Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter in their hometown of Gainesville, FL on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Presented by Rich and Carissa Blaser, the evening celebration held at Curtis M. Phillips Center is hoping to surpass the impressive $700K raised at the last event for the non-profit charities STOP! Children's Cancer, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, and various other children's cancer charities.

All guests will experience an intimate concert by Sister Hazel with special guest artist Pat Monahan of Train that can only be seen at this one-night engagement. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 7th at 12pm EST.

Concert ticket holders will have reserved seating in the balcony and mezzanine. Guests will have access to a cash bar serving beer, wine, and a signature cocktail. The cash bar will be available prior to and throughout the show. All main floor/gala tickets will only be available as part of the sponsorship packages. All floor level seating, pre-show gala, and post show gala festivities will be reserved for sponsor level attendees only. No additional individual floor seat tickets will be offered this year.

Lyrics for Life has raised over three and a half million dollars for Children's Cancer Charities around the country including $650,000 donated to Stop Children's Cancer in the band's hometown of Gainesville, FL. They have also benefited other Cancer Charities around the country including Children's Cancer Center of Tampa and Camp Sunshine in Atlanta. More than 15,000 children under age 19 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. While survival rates have improved, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease for kids.

Related Stories

Sister Hazel Announce 17th Annual Hang

Sister Hazel's Lyrics For Life Event A Major Success

Sister Hazel Announce Lyrics for Life: An Evening of Making Music Matter

News > Sister Hazel