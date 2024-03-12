Train Announces 8th Sail Across The Sun Cruise

(Big Hassle Media) Train has announced the eagerly awaited 8th voyage of Sail Across The Sun. Presented in partnership with Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, Crush Music, and Save Me San Francisco Wine Co., the immersive, family-friendly celebration on the high seas is now celebrating its 10th year.

Sail Across The Sun sails February 13-17, 2025 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Pre-sales for SATS Alumni will be available March 21-26; Pre-sales run March 27-29. Public On-Sales begin March 29 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.sailacrossthesun.com. All pre-sale bookings will receive an exclusive cabin photo with Train. A range of different payment options will be available, with deposits as low as $100 per person while cabins last.

Sail Across The Sun: 8th Edition will feature three completely unique live sets from Train along with all-star bill featuring such diverse artists as Matt Nathanson, Yacht Rock Revue, Living Colour, KT Tunstall, Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, The Dan Band, Pat McGee Band, Joshua Ray Walker, Channing Wilson, Rock Monahan, Todd Carey, Tomi, Adam Ezra Group, Bearded Bastard Irishmen, Sedona Rose, and Raised On TV, plus comedy from Brian Posehn with Johnny Taylor and yoga with renowned instructor Natalie Pasquale Lobeck. As if all that weren't enough, Train will host an array of exclusive activities, including a "50 Ways To Flop" belly flop competition, "Marry Me Valentine's Day Vow" vowel renewal, a "Gong Show" talent contest, "Story Time and Songs" (hosted by Pat and Rock Monahan), Save Me San Francisco Wine Co. wine tastings, and so much more.

Norwegian Gem will of course offer everything need to make this year's Sail Across The Sun the best cruise vacation ever, with bars at (almost) every corner, delicious dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, the Thermal Suite, and more.

SATS cruisers will also have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

TRAIN'S SAIL ACROSS THE SUN: 8TH EDITION

February 13-17, 2025

From Miami, Fl To Cozumel, Mexico

Aboard Norwegian GEM

Lineup:

Train (Three Sets)

Matt Nathanson

Yacht Rock Revue

Living Colour

KT Tunstall

Jon Foreman of Switchfoot

The Dan Band

Pat McGee Band

Joshua Ray Walker

Channing Wilson

Rock Monahan

Todd Carey

Tomi

Adam Ezra Group

Bearded Bastard Irishmen

Sedona Rose

Raised On TV

Comedy from: Brian Posehn with Johnny Taylor

Yoga with: Natalie Pasquale Lobeck

Related Stories

Train and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour

Big Big Train Release 'Miarmare' Video

Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert

Songs And Symphoniques: The Music Of Moondog Arrives

News > Train