Big Big Train Release 'Miarmare' Video

(Royal Avenue Media) Big Big Train have released a Miles Skarin of Crystal Spotlight created music video for their track "Miarmare". It comes from their forthcoming 15th studio album 'The Likes Of Us' that arrives on March 1st, 2024.

The album is the internationally-based group's first full collection of songs since the unexpected passing of long-serving lead vocalist David Longdon in late 2021. Besides marking the debut of new frontman Alberto Bravin, a former member of the Italian band Premiata Forneria Marconi, it also heralds the beginning of a new relationship with InsideOutMusic, the group having self-released their music for almost two decades.

Gregory Spawton comments of the track: "BBT is known for its story songs, and I was keen to find a story which is set in Italy. Alberto lives in Trieste and mentioned the story of Maximilian and Carlotta, which was both a romantic (but doomed) love story and also a tale of the end of empires.

Miramare was their castle home, a castle of dreams, set on the shore just outside Trieste. It turned out to be a grand folly and a place of madness and nightmares. Alberto had written a lovely piece of music and melody to set the words to and so it was simply a process of reading some books on the history and finding the way to tell the story."

Alberto Bravin adds: "Having grown up in Trieste, and recently returned here after living for some years in London and Milan, the Miramare castle has been a backdrop for most of my life.

Putting the story of Maximilian and Carlotta into music with Greg has been hugely satisfying for me. It was very fulfilling to co-write this song together and create what will hopefully be regarded as a Big Big Train future classic. With all its twists and turns as the story progresses, Miramare should be great to play live as well."

'Miramare' is an edited version of a song that features in a longer format on 'The Likes Of Us'. Watch the video below:

