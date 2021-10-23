Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora

Alan Jackson was recently surprised at the final stop of his 2021 tour where he received a special plaque honoring him for reaching over 5 billion streams on the Pandora music service.
The Pandora Billionaire plaque was presented to Jackson on stage at his Nashille concert by UMG Nashville Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan, UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville VP Marketing/Digital Accounts Annie Ortmeier, Pandora's Senior Manager Artist Marketing & Industry Relations Alina Thompson and Pandora's Head of Country Programming Jen Danielson.
"Five billion streams? I wish Mama could've heard that," Jackson said from the stage. "She wouldn't know what a stream is," he joked with a with a smile. "I just want to say 'Thank you' to people like y'all who have supported my music," he said. "It's been a crazy ride."
In presenting the honor, Thompson noted the achievement was not Jackson's alone. ""This is all thanks to your amazing fans who've chosen to stream your songs over 5-billion times." Jackson will be added to Pandora's Country Billionaires station as a result of the new achievement. Check out the station here.
