Alan Jackson Surpasses 5 Billion Streams On Pandora

Alan Jackson was recently surprised at the final stop of his 2021 tour where he received a special plaque honoring him for reaching over 5 billion streams on the Pandora music service.

The Pandora Billionaire plaque was presented to Jackson on stage at his Nashille concert by UMG Nashville Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan, UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville VP Marketing/Digital Accounts Annie Ortmeier, Pandora's Senior Manager Artist Marketing & Industry Relations Alina Thompson and Pandora's Head of Country Programming Jen Danielson.

"Five billion streams? I wish Mama could've heard that," Jackson said from the stage. "She wouldn't know what a stream is," he joked with a with a smile. "I just want to say 'Thank you' to people like y'all who have supported my music," he said. "It's been a crazy ride."

In presenting the honor, Thompson noted the achievement was not Jackson's alone. ""This is all thanks to your amazing fans who've chosen to stream your songs over 5-billion times." Jackson will be added to Pandora's Country Billionaires station as a result of the new achievement. Check out the station here.

Related Stories

Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition

Alan Jackson Celebrates Ryman History With 'Where Have You Gone' Video

Alan Jackson Cowrites Song With His Daughter For Her Book

Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

Alan Jackson's Where I Come From Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Alan Jackson Leads Lineup For Hometown Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings

Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'

Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows

News > Alan Jackson