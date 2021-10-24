KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming the original Paul Stanley demo of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", as the latest preview to the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer."

The record's opening track was issued as the fourth single from the project, which delivered their first US Top 20 album when it peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.

Due November 19, the "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-rematsered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).

The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and other memorabilia.

The 2021 reissue series will also be available in a Deluxe Edition 2CD package, and a 2LP set on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, as well as digital formats.

Listen to both the demo and full album versions of "Detroit Rock City" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

AXS TV Going Metal For Halloween

KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'

KISS Plan To Release Biopic To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix

KISS Expand 'Destroyer' For Anniversary Reissue

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour

KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19

KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour

KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle

News > KISS