KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming the original Paul Stanley demo of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", as the latest preview to the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer."
The record's opening track was issued as the fourth single from the project, which delivered their first US Top 20 album when it peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
Due November 19, the "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-rematsered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).
The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and other memorabilia.
The 2021 reissue series will also be available in a Deluxe Edition 2CD package, and a 2LP set on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, as well as digital formats.
Listen to both the demo and full album versions of "Detroit Rock City" here.
AXS TV Going Metal For Halloween
KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'
KISS Plan To Release Biopic To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix
KISS Expand 'Destroyer' For Anniversary Reissue
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19
KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour
KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music
Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video
KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo
Jay & The Americans' Jay Black Dead At 82
John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns
Queen Lookback At Highlander For The Greatest
Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour