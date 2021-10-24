Void Of Vision Release 'Vampyr' Video

Australian rockers Void Of Vision have released a music video for their new track "Vampyr". The song comes from their just released new eP "Chronicles I: Lust".
Vocalist Jack Bergin had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "We are all a part of the mission to fight against the inappropriate behavior in the Australian music industry, every one of us.
"While visible changes are now happening to shift the horrible behavior within our environment, it is still a deep-rooted culture problem that needs to be ripped out from underneath the surface.
"It all comes down to how we all collectively act upon these situations in our respective fields; we simply cannot allow anyone to continue abusing their power in a way that is harmful to women.
"I know for a fact that I have stood idle before amongst a world full of dangerous men and their sycophants that will do whatever it takes to protect their unstable world... but this isn't about me.
"This is about how much more we can all be doing in our positions to actively create a safe space for women. You can neglect accountability or wake up and ask yourself how it is all still happening in this day and age." Watch the video below:
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic One Big Step Closer- Slash Releases 'The River Is Rising' Video- Slipknot Livestream- System Of A Down Postpone Shows- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Injures Himself Coming Off Tour Bus- Paul McCartney To Induct Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall- Robert Plant- more
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate
Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music
Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video
KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo
Jay & The Americans' Jay Black Dead At 82
John 5 Pulls Out Of Yngwie Tour Over Health Concerns
Queen Lookback At Highlander For The Greatest
Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'
Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour